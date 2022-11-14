St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- Some St. Louis Cardinals tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

The ‘Red Friday’ sale will give fans a chance to get some single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs. The packs are centered around some of the upcoming season’s highest-demand games, including Opening Day and the Cubs series.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online here, at the Busch Stadium Box Office or by calling 314-345-9000.

