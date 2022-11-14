Saint Louis Ballet dancers pose with Stray Rescue pups ahead of Muttcracker contest

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Ballet dancers visited the Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a photo shoot on Monday.

The dancers dressed in Nutcracker costumes for the photo shoot with dogs. The photos will be used for the Muttcracker contest, which will allow pet owners to dress up their dogs and cats in Nutcracker costumes for a chance to win four tickets to The Nutcracker at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

