Private snow treatment companies preparing for wintry conditions

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Private snow treatment companies across St. Louis are already visiting properties they service to prepare for Tuesday’s wintry conditions.

American Snow and Ice told News 4 they have already deployed a majority of their fleet. They also said they have all of their staff members on standby.

The company said they plan to use rocksalt and liquid treatment Monday before any ice or snow comes. They also said they do not plan to send out plow trucks.

