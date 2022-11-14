New details on Tuesday’s First Alert Weather Day

Weather Discussion: Tonight-Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day as snow will accumulate overnight. The accumulation winds down by the morning rush, but 1-2″ of snowfall will make it slow and slick.

Snow will start in the St. Louis metro between 11PM and 1 AM, perhaps as some rain briefly before turning to all snow. Temperatures will be at or above freezing on the surface, so this will be a wet and slushy snow. Accumulations are more likely on elevated or untreated surfaces.

1-2″ widespread is possible for the St. Louis metro. Additionally, Pike county is in the Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight to Noon Tuesday where upwards of 2-4″ is possible.

The bulk of the accumulating snow is over by 6AM for St. Louis but some lingering flurries will be possible through the day and evening. It will be a cloudy and cold day, the high of 37 is well below the normal of 56. But it won’t be too windy with Northwest winds 5-10 MPH.

Stay tuned for updates as things change. Any road issues will resolve themselves quickly by the afternoon as temperatures remain above freezing.

Wednesday could see some light snow showers, current thinking is they will miss St. Louis to the Northeast and East with a dusting to 0.5″ if any accumulation. Otherwise it’s a cold week ahead and will feel more like January. There are signs of a warm up but we’ll have to be patient until mid to late NEXT week.

