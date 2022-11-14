New bill introduced calls for more than $40 million in ARPA funds for safe street initiatives

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Nov. 5, Byron “Keith” Christian and Marlin Bateman were driving home when a driver T-Boned their car, killing the long-time friends.

”My son didn’t deserve this,” said Linda Bateman, mother of one of the victims.

The crash happened at Kingshighway and Lee. The driver left the scene.

Their deaths are the latest in a growing list of traffic fatalities in the city of St. Louis.

Calls and pleas for action to make the streets safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists have grown louder this year. Mayor Tishaura Jones pledged this fall to take action.

On Friday Alderman Brandon Bosley introduced Board Bill 120 in the City of St. Louis which calls for more than $40 million to address street safety concerns.

Among the list of proposals are plans to spend $1.2 million on a Mobility and Transportation Master Plan, $12 million for traffic calming and roadway improvements for completed traffic studies, $3.5 mil safety improvements at top 10 crash sites and more.

The full bill can be read here.

