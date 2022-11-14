The Muny announces 2023 season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Muny has announced their 2023 lineup!

The season will kick off with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 12. The second show in the lineup is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which will be followed by “Chess,” “West Side Story,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rent” and “Sister Act.”

“Our 105th season is epic, thrilling and promises another great summer of memories for our incredible Muny audiences,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “It’s an adventurous season that offers something for everyone, and we’re already hard at work to create seven spectacular productions.”

