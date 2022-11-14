Maryland Heights Police Department warns of scam targeting their Facebook followers

The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued a warning regarding an online scam.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of an online scam.

Monday morning, the department posted that a scam has surfaced that is targeting their followers. The scammers are encouraging people to purchase clothing items with the police department’s logo. The department said they are not selling clothing items.

According to the department, scammers are using fake profiles and changing their profile picture and name when they are reported.

