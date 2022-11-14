Man fatally shot during altercation in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being shot in St. Louis County Sunday night.

Police said the man was found shot in a parking lot in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just after 10 p.m. Officers attempted to render life-saving aid after finding the victim, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

According to authorities, the shooting was the result of an altercation. A suspect has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.