Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Cool Valley

Nov. 14, 2022
COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to assist with the investigation into a Sunday night homicide in Cool Valley.

Normandy officers were notified that shots had been fired at a gas station in the 1700 block of Florissant Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers could not find any shooting victims at the scene at that time.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called back to the gas station for a report of a person who was shot and dead inside a vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released.

The Major Case Squad said they currently have 15 investigators on the case. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

