ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!

The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at lizzomusic.com.

