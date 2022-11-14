Cold today and a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

Weather Discussion: Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for light accumulating snow and impacts on the morning commute.

Temperatures this Monday will sit warmer than the weekend, with highs making it to the mid-40s. We’ll have increasing cloud cover ahead of low pressure moving northeast out of Oklahoma. A light breeze will give a wind chill in the 30s.

The low pressure will begin impacting us late tonight with light flurries as early as 9 or 10 pm. Snow becomes widespread overnight with accumulations possible on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses possible. Right now, accumulations will range from a trace to upwards of an inch for most. Meanwhile, northern Missouri and central Illinois may see over 2 inches of snowfall. Currently, only one county is in the Winter Weather Advisory, and that is Pike county. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and continues through early Tuesday morning.

The cold stays! Your warmest winter coat will get a lot of use this week.

