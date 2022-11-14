Episode 209: Ben Poremba

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ben Poremba has been shaping the St. Louis food scene for more than a decade.

Each of his restaurants tells a story. The tiny details are his favorite part. Arranging the flowers, helping pick out the decors, things some restauranters don’t get the chance to do. He opened Olio and Elaia in the Botanical Heights neighborhood 10 years ago. This month he opened Bar Moro, a Spanish concept in Clayton in the former space of Zoe Robinson’s Billie Jean. In between, there have been successes, including James Beard nominations, as well as failures. He has likely played a part in some of your favorite food memories, and he continues to dream of new endeavors. We sat down at his new restaurant to talk about food, culture, family and his goal of transporting diners with every bite.

Ben’s restaurants include Elaia, Olio, Nixta, The Benevolent King and Bar Moro. Visit his neighborhood market AO& Co for “unnecessary essentials.”

