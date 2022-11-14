New details on Tuesday’s First Alert Weather Day

Weather Discussion: Still, on track for snow Tuesday morning that will impact the morning commute. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day.

Our afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid-40s with increasing cloud cover. Snow is already out in Oklahoma and it will move into Missouri late this evening. Eventually, falling into our western counties around 9 pm tonight.

As the air cools, we’ll see the snow becoming more widespread overnight. Accumulations are more likely on elevated or untreated surfaces. We’re also getting more details about the snow amounts. 1-2″ widespread is possible for St. Louis county and surrounding counties. Additionally, Pike county is in the Winter Weather Advisory, where upwards of 2-4″ is possible. That Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at midnight and continues through early Tuesday morning.

We’ll be monitoring closely to see if that advisory gets shifted south. Stay tuned for updates as things change. Any road issues will resolve themselves by the afternoon as temperatures rise to the 40s. We’ll enter a stretch of temperatures in the 30s shortly after.

