Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season.

The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.

The selection process will be in a “snake style” format, with teams taking turns drafting players, with the pick order reversing each round. The first day of the draft will be broken into four positional groupings with 11 rounds of selections for each grouping. The second day will feature three rounds of Specialist selections.

Undrafted players will remain in the supplemental draft pool and could be added to a team roster at a later date.

