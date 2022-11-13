Woman killed in North County crash late Saturday night

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman was killed in an accident that happened in north St. Louis County late Saturday night.

Police tell News 4 the crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Vaile Avenue. A man was driving a Buick Lacrosse northbound on Halls Ferry when he crossed the center lane and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was going southbound.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the Lacrosse was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students to resume virtual learning next week
CVPA students to resume virtual learning Monday
Tranquil Time with Taylor: Twister Chair Pose
Tranquil Time with Taylor: Twister Chair Pose
Shirt that reads "Before you are anything else, you are a himan and every human deservs...
CVPA fundraising shirts for sale at The City Foundry
Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East
Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East