Woman killed in North County crash late Saturday night

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman was killed in an accident that happened in north St. Louis County late Saturday night.

Police tell News 4 the crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Vaile Avenue. A man was driving a Buick Lacrosse northbound on Halls Ferry when he crossed the center lane and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was going southbound.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the Lacrosse was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.