Woman killed in North County crash late Saturday night
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman was killed in an accident that happened in north St. Louis County late Saturday night.
Police tell News 4 the crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Vaile Avenue. A man was driving a Buick Lacrosse northbound on Halls Ferry when he crossed the center lane and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was going southbound.
The driver of the Sonata was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the Lacrosse was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
