Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV) - Some people in the Metro East woke up to multiple inches of snow Saturday morning, leading to unexpected clean-ups.

O’Fallon, Illinois resident Keith Robinder is spending the rest of his Saturday cleaning up.

“I was expecting a dusting so I just came out and then I was not in proper footwear,” Robinder said. “I was like no way is there five inches of snow on the ground right now so we ran back in the house. It was just kind of crazy.”

Although it’s just days after what felt like summer weather again, Robinder is optimistic this is not a sign for what’s to come this winter.

“It’s the unexpected big storm,” Robinder said. “It doesn’t mean that winter will be bad. It just means the weather is unpredictable these days.”

Private plow companies in the Metro East were also not prepared for the snow.

Lawn-Mex owner Jeff Villavicencio said he didn’t have his crews or equipment ready for the influx of calls.

“It took us longer than usual but we got it done in the end,” Villavicencio said.

Villavicencio said his company started getting calls from customers around 3 am. By noon, Lawn-Mex had already shoveled and plowed more than 300 homes in the O’Fallon area.

“People don’t realize it’s dangerous for anybody that’s out there who does snow removal,” Villavicencio said. “It’s pretty hard and most clients want to be the first one. We’re just trying to take care of everyone as we go.”

Over in Mascoutah, News 4 reported a total of seven inches of snow.

The football field and bleachers were left looking like a winter wonderland, just in time for Saturday’s big game.

About 100 people volunteered to clear off the snow Saturday morning, including the quarterback’s mom Mandy Timon.

“We all knew we had to show up to get the field cleared,” Timon said. “It’s one team, one tribe. As you can see from all the people out here, we showed up in force to make sure this playoff game happens today.”

Mascoutah football head coach Aaron Hilgendorf said the team is fired up for the game, as is the entire community.

“It’s special,” Hilgendorf said. “Community is special. Mascoutah is special. The thing that really gets me going is at the end of the day, we’ve got an awesome opportunity to play a football game. But just to know the support is real. It’s not people just saying they’re here for Mascoutah but they truly are. They put their feet where their mouths are.”

