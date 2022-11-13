Slightly warmer for the second half of the weekend

Weather Discussion: Temperatures are slightly warmer today which will melt a lot of the snow.

Yesterday many woke up to a winter wonderland with high snowfall accumulations, especially south and east of St. Louis. So why did this happen? Snow pushed farther north than expected and was able to overcome the dry air. The snow band was much more intense than expected. The computer models just didn’t pick up on it. It doesn’t happen often, but it happens. After all, this isn’t an exact science. Anyway, the intense snow rates were able to overcome the above-freezing ground temperatures.

Cold temperatures again for the morning hours with many waking up to temperatures ranging from the 20s to the lower 30s. We’ll warm above freezing this afternoon, reaching 42° in St. Louis. Temperatures will be slightly lower for any spots with snow on the ground, but will still sit above freezing by the afternoon. Lack of cloud cover and a warm sun overhead will help some melt the snow. Tonight is a cold one with lows in the 20s. This will give way to afternoon highs in the 40s for Tuesday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day is not out of the question for Tuesday morning with widespread snow possible. These accumulations are not expected to be as high as even Saturday morning. In the metro, around a quarter of an inch of snow is possible. The chances for seeing higher accumulations around an inch are better up to the north. There is still some uncertainty with the location of the heaviest snowfall, which is why an alert day hasn’t been issued. Watch the forecast closely as the details come together and as we relay new information.

