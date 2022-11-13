Save our Youth panel to be held by Kirkwood educators and leaders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Save our Youth panels discussing how children fall through the cracks will be hosted by Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), and A Divine Intervention Production on Monday and Thursday.

The panel will consist of former Kirkwood school district educators and other community leaders. They will discuss past and present youth-related trauma, gun violence and more.

Both panels will begin with a showing of Kevin Johnson’s clemency video.

Johnson, 37, is scheduled for execution on Nov. 29 for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant William McEntee.

After the video viewing, the panels will discuss the mental conditions and circumstances, societal failures and childhood trauma leading up to Johnson’s crime. They will also discuss recent youth-related social-emotional trauma, school violence and youth access to guns.

“In looking at Kevin’s horrible act of July 5, 2005, there is no way to divorce that from the conditions and circumstances of the life of a 19-year-old,” said ML Smith, Co-Director of MADP, in a press release about the panels.

“Circumstances like the abject failure of a society’s social structure that is supposed to help and protect vulnerable children,” he said. “As a society, we fail children like Kevin every single day, but not once has society been held accountable - like the carceral & court system is holding Kevin accountable. Kevin deserves empathy, compassion, support, and mercy. Things that were denied to him from birth to age 19.”

The panel on Monday will be at the Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W Adams Ave, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Thursday panel will be at Kirkwood High School, 801 W Essex Ave, in the Journalism Lecture Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saving our Youth panel discussion (Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty)

