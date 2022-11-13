First Alert Weather Day Issued For Tuesday Morning

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Weather Discussion:

Tonight is a cold one with lows in the 20s. This will give way to afternoon highs in the mid 40s on Monday. Clouds will be increasing on Monday in advance of our next storm system.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning with widespread light snow expected. These accumulations are not expected to be as high as Saturday morning. In the metro, one inch or less is expected. The chances for seeing higher accumulations up to 2″ are better up to the north. This snow, albeit light, is expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

7 Day Forecast
