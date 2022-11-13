CVPA fundraising shirts for sale at The City Foundry

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fundraiser for Central Visual and Performing Acts High School is happening at the City Foundry Saturday and Sunday.

Teachers with CVPA are selling t-shirts for $15 at the Foundry in Midtown nearly three weeks after a gunman killed a student and teacher at the high school in South St. Louis.

Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kirk Kuczka died on October 24 after being shot. Several others were injured. The gunman was killed by police.

“One of the feelings that I was feeling, and I think a lot of the staff and family and people involved, was just overwhelming helplessness,” said CVPA teacher Maggie Schuh. “We wanted to honor Alexzandria and Miss Kuczka, and also include a quote from Miss Kuczka on the back. It’s kind of turned into a fundraiser. We really just been doing this on Facebook and Instagram and my SLPS email. We have no idea what the next weeks and months are going to look like, and so every penny that we raise from this fundraiser is going straight into a CVPA Strong fund to be used when and how we need to.”

Virtual learning starts on Monday for CVPA students.

The shirts will be on sale Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

