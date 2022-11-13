Boy Scouts ‘Scouting for Food’ in the snow

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The snow didn’t stop boy scouts in O’Fallon, Illinois, from going door to door this morning.

It’s part of the annual Scouting for Food collection drive. Today scouts across the St. Louis area left bags at people’s doors.

Next Saturday they’ll return to pick up food donations in those bags. The donations help local food pantries during the holiday season.

People are asked to fill the bags with non-perishable food and put them on their porch next Saturday.

Each year St. Louis area scouts collect about 2 million food items for local food pantries.

