Sunny & Not As Cold (or snowy) Tomorrow

Weather Discussion:

This morning many woke up to a winter wonderland with high snowfall accumulations, especially south and east of St. Louis. So why did this happen? Snow pushed farther north than expected and was able to overcome the dry air. The snow band was much more intense than expected. The computer models just didn’t pick up on it. It doesn’t happen often, but it happens. After all, this isn’t an exact science. Anyway, the intense snow rates were able to overcome the above freezing ground temperatures.

Tonight, clouds will decrease and we’ll see sunshine tomorrow. And less wind too. Look for highs about 10 degrees warmer than today. Monday we’ll see increasing clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. But everything changes Monday night.

We’re strongly considering making Monday night through Tuesday morning a Weather Alert Day due to increased confidence for more snow. Some may see upwards of 1″ +. However, while confidence is increasing that we will see snow, there is not high confidence in the location of the heaviest snow bands. Watch the forecast closely as the details come together and as we relay new information.

