Man wanted for abducting, sexually assaulting woman in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE (KMOV) -- A woman reported to police Friday that she was held at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in Collinsville, police said.

The Collinsville Police Department said in a press release that a man in his 30s approached the woman while she was in her vehicle outside Starbucks near Collinsville Crossing Boulevard around 7 a.m. She told police the man had a large knife and forced her to drive to Troy, Illinois, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man drove back to the area of Collinsville Crossing and parked the car near Wendy’s and fled the area around 7:50 a.m. Police are actively searching for the man.

Police said it is believed this is a random act of violence. The man was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black high-top tennis shoes.

Anyone who was in the area of Collinsville Crossing between 7 and 8 a.m. and believes they saw the suspect is asked to call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.

