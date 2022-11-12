Slick conditions to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning.

An accident involving a semi and multiple cars has closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and has back up northbound traffic past Potomac. An accident has also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which has also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident has closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.

This is incredible! The snow certainly outperformed expectations and some saw 1-5". Post pictures below! How much snow did you see? #4FirstAlert #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/PSJfu6Ex2V — Leah Hill ⚡️ (@LeahWx11) November 12, 2022

All lanes of southbound I-55 near Route Z in Jefferson County are closed due to an accident. A crash also closed all lanes of eastbound I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in South County.

The view from the MoDOT cameras shows iced over highways in some parts of the St. Louis area. Parts of the St. Louis area received multiple inches of snow early Saturday morning.

