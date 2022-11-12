How will the expungement process proceed with Amendment 3 passed?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said recreational marijuana sales for people ages 21 and up may start as early as February after Amendment 3 passed Tuesday.

The amendment includes expunging simple marijuana convictions. The language in the amendment states expungement will start by June, roughly six months after the amendment will go into effect in December.

Judges will have the discretion to clear records of simple marijuana offenses, but the funding of court remains a concern for some, including Saint Louis University Professor Kenya Brumfield-Young. The language in the amendment looks to use revenue from sales tax.

“There’s a petition process. People are going to actually file these petitions,” Young told News 4. “How this is actually going to be funded? How is the labor and the professional fees involved with processing these expungements going to be funded? Do we have the money to process the volume?”

“I don’t think people should be fined or imprisoned for that,” said Isabella Kanak, a St. Louis-area resident who voted in favor of Amendment 3. “I think it’s really important for Missouri to release people who have been wrongly, overly--had extended, unreasonable prison sentences. I think that’s unfair if that’s their only charge. It’s definitely affected many people.”

The state is working to finalize rules and is seeking public input.

