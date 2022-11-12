Crime trends across the Metro could impact your insurance rates

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A much too common sight for business owners across the Metro over the last few weeks is going to work to find it ransacked by thieves.

Businesses across St. Louis have been targeted by vandals for months and Pappy’s Smokehouse in Midtown is now joining that list after a break-in late Thursday night.

General Manager Todd Jordan says he got the call from the restaurant’s security company just before midnight.

“I know some other folks have lost a lot more than us and most importantly we had nobody hurt,” Jordan says.

The restaurant’s front door was shattered and three cash registers were stolen. The loose change inside all of those added up to about $75.

“I’m gonna guess it’s the same crew or couple of crews,” Jordan says. “The fact that they’re able to get in and get out and get away with things because they haven’t been caught yet.”

Vandals used a piece of cement or cinderblock and threw it at the front door to break inside. Although only the door was damaged, Jordan says the cost for repairs was about $1,000.

“Just frustrating and sad,” Jordan says. “Coming out of COVID some of these businesses, including us, have struggled to battle back. Now we have to deal with something like this.”

Garcia Insurance General Manager Gary Gorsuch says this can leave a lasting impact on businesses.

“Theft, vandalism, that kind of mischief is all going to play into the insurance,” Gorsuch says. “They may not be renewable with the same carrier the following year and in turn they may have to purchase a more expensive policy.”

Other major crime trends in the bi-state area may pull at everyone’s purse strings.

With the thefts of Kias and Hyundais across the Metro and the driving and crashes by criminals, Gorsuch says it could all trigger higher insurance down payments and rates to go up anywhere from 10-20 percent.

Gorsuch’s biggest recommendation for drivers is to know their insurance company and what might be offered as a reward for safe driving.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.