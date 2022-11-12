First Alert Weather Day - Slick spots on roads from morning snow

Weather Discussion: This morning is a First Alert Weather Day because of snow and impacts through the morning.

Snow bands pushed further north than expected overnight and were more intense than expected. Due to the intensity, the snow bands overcame warm surface temperatures that were 15° above freezing. This allowed for impressive accumulations, especially out in Illinois. One band, in particular, dropped over 6″ of snow in Waterloo, Red Bud, and Scott Air Force Base.

Watch for slick spots on the roads this morning. Don’t underestimate the roads. If it snowed, plan on roads being slick.

Snow clears out earlier this morning, and with temperatures rising above freezing over the next few hours, the snow will melt. Afternoon temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 30s.

We’re strongly considering making Monday night through Tuesday morning a Weather Alert Day due to increased confidence for more snow. Some may see upwards of 1″ +. However, while confidence is increasing that we will see snow, there is not high confidence in the location of the heaviest snow bands. Watch the forecast closely as the details come together and as we relay new information.

