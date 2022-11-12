Cold temperatures remain after a snowy morning

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: With temperatures rising above the freezing point, road conditions will clear.

A few isolated slick spots may still exist this afternoon on bridges or overpasses. For most travel won’t be impacted. Because of this, today is no longer a First Alert Weather Day.

This morning many woke up to a winter wonderland with high snowfall accumulations, especially south and east of St. Louis. The reason for the change was snow bands pushing more north than originally expected. They were also more intense than expected, with a combination of great forcing/lift, and the ability to overcome dry air. It should be noted, that the snow bands overcame warm surface temperatures 15° above freezing. Because of the snow intensity, accumulations were found on roads, bridges, and overpasses before having a chance to melt. This also allowed for impressive snow totals, especially out in Illinois. One band, in particular, dropped over 6″ of snow in Waterloo, Red Bud, and Scott Air Force Base.

Snow cleared early this morning. With temperatures rising above freezing this afternoon we’ll see a lot of melting.

We’re strongly considering making Monday night through Tuesday morning a Weather Alert Day due to increased confidence for more snow. Some may see upwards of 1″ +. However, while confidence is increasing that we will see snow, there is not high confidence in the location of the heaviest snow bands. Watch the forecast closely as the details come together and as we relay new information.

Snow totals as of 9am Saturday
Snow totals as of 9am Saturday(KMOV)
7 Day Forecast
Nov 12 seven day
