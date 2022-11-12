Coat drives and food giveaways help families through high inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Food costs are becoming so high that many Metro families cannot afford it and are going hungry. Operation Food Search tells News 4 they are seeing more people at their pantry due to inflation.

“These much higher prices is making it more difficult to put food on the table,” says President and CEO of Operation Food Search Kristen Wild. “Some families who may have never struggled before are struggling now.”

Operation Food Search serves 27 counties in Missouri and Illinois. The organization depends on local grocery stores and generous donations to get them through the year.

On Friday, they gave away 1,000 turkeys and dozens of boxes of food to those in need. There were cars waiting for food since 7 a.m.

“They were willing to wait four hours for this distribution to start and we shouldn’t have that level of need anywhere in our country,” says Wild. “Our own neighbors in the St Louis region are struggling so much to make sure they are able to feed their kids, to feed their family members, and their friends. It’s heartbreaking.”

“I’ve seen that growing up and we also see it now. It’s hard to go to school and you don’t have your basic needs met. So if you’re hungry and if you’re cold, how can you go out and learn.” says Missouri Community Partners CEO Henry Shannon Jr.

Shannon owns Montrey’s in Ferguson. On Saturday, November 12, the business owner will host a coat drive in the lounge’s parking lot at 401 S. Florissant from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

All clothes, jackets, and coats will be given to deserving families. Neighbors are encouraged to bring someone in need for free food and tokens of care.

“There’s enough good people around to try to help the have nots come up a little bit. If we can keep doing that and keep those basic needs met, I think things will be a lot better for everyone,” says Shannon.

“Kindness just comes out of St. Louisans and we’re so grateful,” says Wild.

“Keep your head up. Things will be better and you have people out here who will help”, says Shannon.

For more information about Missouri Community Partners’ November Coat Drive, call 314-920-2949.

To volunteer, donate, or receive food at Operation Food Search, visit operationfoodsearch.org.

