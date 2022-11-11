Winterfest returning to Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Winterfest is returning to Kiener Plaza!

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Winterfest will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1. It will be open Fridays 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 12-8 p.m.

Events at Winterfest include ice skating, s’mores stations and igloos underneath 70,000 twinkling lights. There will also be St. Louis Blues-sponsored hockey events on certain weekends.

Tickets for skate rentals, heated igloos and s’mores stations are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.