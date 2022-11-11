Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase.

“What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city.

It’s happening in every county across the state.

According to St. Charles County, the assessor’s office values and assesses motor vehicles based on trade-in value published the previous October by the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) Official Used Car Guide, pursuant to Missouri statutory requirements. While it is unusual for used vehicles to greatly increase in value, supply chain shortages have affected new vehicle availability and price, and used vehicle values have increased nearly 30 percent on average.

“We have essentially no discretion. We plug in the VIN number and with that VIN number it shoots out a value and we use that value,” said Dauphin.

Residents are seeing their bills jump by massive amounts. In St. Charles County they are trying to take steps to lessen the increase.

A bill was introduced at the St. Charles County Council meeting in September that proposes maintaining the amount of tax the County collects in 2022 compared with tax year 2021 to address the effects of vehicle value inflation because of vehicle shortages.

But Dauphin with the City of St. Louis says they don’t have the ability to make those changes.

Property owners are allowed to appeal. Check your city or county website for information.

This tax only applies to Missouri. Personal property tax is not charged in Illinois.

