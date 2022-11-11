Pappy’s Smokehouse targeted in smash and grab burglary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Suspects broke into Pappy’s Smokehouse in Midtown St. Louis late Thursday night and took a cash drawer.

The break-in happened just before midnight. Police say the suspects threw an object at a glass door before they took a cash drawer and change. Officers later found the cash drawer in the parking lot and are trying to determine if there was any cash inside.

It comes as numerous businesses in the St. Louis area have been targeted by smash and grab thieves.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.