Horseshoer’s truck and tools stolen

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Festus police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup truck that shut down a local horseshoer’s business. Ray Oliver is a farrier, someone who specializes in the care of the hooves of horses. But he can’t work after thieves stole his work truck and all his tools.

“Very devastating,” said Oliver.

Oliver said the light brown 2005 Ford F-250 pickup was parked with the doors locked and no keys inside on the street in front of his house. He believes the thieves hooked up a chain and pulled the truck down the street before breaking into it and starting it.

F-250 pickups have been popular with thieves because they’re easy to hotwire.

Oliver’s wife, Tammy, helps her husband with his horseshoeing business and said they’ve worked hard to build up their list of clients after her husband was sidelined by a wrist injury.

“We’re out a truck, we’re out tools. We were building our business back up. That’s gone now. Now we’re down to one salary and one car,” she said.

The Olivers estimated the tools are valued at $3,000. But they said many were custom-made and will be hard to replace.

Ray Oliver said the truck also contained items that are irreplaceable, including his son’s first pair of shoes and the spurs he wore during his career as a rodeo bull rider.

“A lot of sentimental things that were in there,” he said.

The Olivers are hoping that someone will spot their brown, diesel, F-250 pickup with stickers on the back window. Anyone who sees it is asked to call the Festus Police Department.

