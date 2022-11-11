Firefighters battle North City fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire broke out at a brick building in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The department said the building was occupied and crews were searching for the residents.

No information was released on what could have caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.