Firefighters battle North City fire

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire broke out at a brick building in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The department said the building was occupied and crews were searching for the residents.

No information was released on what could have caused the fire.

