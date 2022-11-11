Father & daughter die in North City house fire; family barely escapes and turns to community for help

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For 22 years Tyranecia Jones called her grandmother’s house in the 5200 block of Von Phul Street home.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, a fire destroyed the home and left the family with nothing.

“I just feel lost because this is all I know,” says fire victim Tyranecia Jones.

Jones’ uncle and cousin were killed in the fire. St. Louis firefighters tell News 4 they were trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters found 38-year-old William Jones at a front window and his 11-year-old daughter, Milani Jones, next to the stairs.

“He was loving. He was kind. He was just William and Melani, she was smart, she was kind, she was lovable and she was just the sweetest child in the world,” Tyranecia Jones said.

Tyranecia was able to escape the flames with her son, mom, and grandmother.

“We was able to make it out”, says Jones.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral arrangements and to replace personal items lost in the fire. Anyone can donate through this link.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.