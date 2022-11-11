Colder Air Not Going Anywhere

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Afternoon highs only in the low 40s today, about 35 degrees cooler than yesterday. Turning colder overnight with a morning low near 30 in St. Louis but colder in outlying areas.

Tonight, there is a chance for some light snow south and east of St. Louis. The timing would be between midnight and 6am. The snow will be light and the ground temperatures are still warm so no accumulation nor impacts are anticipated.

Saturday will be breezy and cold with a high in the upper 30s. Wind Chills will be in the 20s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures bottom out on Sunday morning in the mid 20s. Light winds on Sunday with a high in the low 40s.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nov 11 afternoon seven-day
Changes Underway
Nov 11 morning weather
Changes Underway
Nov 11 morning seven day
Changes Underway
7 Day forecast
Cold Blast Hits, Weather Pattern Flips