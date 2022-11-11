Colder Air Not Going Anywhere

Weather Discussion: Afternoon highs only in the low 40s today, about 35 degrees cooler than yesterday. Turning colder overnight with a morning low near 30 in St. Louis but colder in outlying areas.

Tonight, there is a chance for some light snow south and east of St. Louis. The timing would be between midnight and 6am. The snow will be light and the ground temperatures are still warm so no accumulation nor impacts are anticipated.

Saturday will be breezy and cold with a high in the upper 30s. Wind Chills will be in the 20s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures bottom out on Sunday morning in the mid 20s. Light winds on Sunday with a high in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.