Cold Blast Hits, Weather Pattern Flips

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: The cold air hits Friday and gets even colder Saturday. This weekend’s temperatures will be more typical of January temperatures.

Friday is when it all changes. Highs might not even make it to mid 40s. Expect any spotty morning light rain to finish up early, but rain is not a guarantee as it will be fighting dry air. Expect lots of clouds in the morning to Noon, then some sunshine briefly in the afternoon before the sun sets. It will be breezy with a NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

Over the weekend it’s colder with lows in the 20s and highs near 40.

Long-range temperature outlooks have this cold trend holding for the foreseeable future.

Keep an eye on Tuesday morning, we could see some rain or snow or mix early. At this point it’s too early to pinpoint details, but it looks light if any at all. We just want to Frist Alert you to something we’re watching.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day forecast
One more mild day Thursday before the cold air hits on Friday.
