City alderwoman proposes bill to double aldermen pay next session

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Next year, St. Louis is transitioning from 28 wards to 14, cutting the board of aldermen in half. However, some board members said more constituents means they should earn more money.

“I am not running, so there is no personal gain in this for me. I just wanna leave things better,” Alderwoman Carol Howard said.

That’s why the long-time alderwoman is sponsoring Board Bill 119, which would nearly double yearly salaries for aldermen.

“I just think it’s a fair way to start off with a new slate and a new government, and I think it’s only fair that people get paid for their service,” Howard explained.

In April 2023 the city will make the transition into 14 wards, which is one reason for Howard’s proposal. She also said she hopes increasing pay for aldermen will entice more qualified people to run and could bring more employees to other parts of city government.

“If we don’t get people in here soon, we’re in really bad shape,” Howard added.

Right now, St. Louis City aldermen make $34,700 per year. Howard wants to see that number hit $72,000. In comparison, St. Louis County councilmen make $20,000 per year. Kansas City, Missouri councilmen bring home just over $71,000 a year. Milwaukee’s elected governed body members make $73,000.

“I think we get paid plenty well, and I think this is crazy,” Joe Vaccaro said.

The 23rd ward alderman said an aldermen pay raise is unacceptable.

“When we’re telling firefighters, policemen, ambulance workers, the people that pick up our trash, you’re only worth about $45-$50,000, but we are worth $70,000. It’s insane,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said he plans to run for office again but wants the current board to focus on improving pay for underpaid folks like first responders.

“I think it’s the wrong message to send to every city worker that’s out there, that we’re better than you,” Vaccaro added.

Howard’s on the same page when it comes to raises for all city workers, especially first responders. However, she also said she believes aldermen deserve the bump. The bill was introduced to the Board of Aldermen Thursday morning and is now headed to committee.

