Boil advisory issues in Pacific after water main break

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for part of Pacific, Mo.

The advisory went into effect Thursday evening after a water main break and covers the following areas:

Old Gray Summit Road west of High N/Congress

Summit Park Drive

Summit Hills Farm

Silver Lake Subdivision

Ridge Meadows Subdivision

Residents are advised to boil water for three minutes before use for cooking or drinking. Use only boiled water to prepare food. More about the water main break and what residents are advised to do can be found here.

