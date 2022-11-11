Boil advisory issues in Pacific after water main break

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.(Source: Pixabay)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for part of Pacific, Mo.

The advisory went into effect Thursday evening after a water main break and covers the following areas:

  • Old Gray Summit Road west of High N/Congress
  • Summit Park Drive
  • Summit Hills Farm
  • Silver Lake Subdivision
  • Ridge Meadows Subdivision

Residents are advised to boil water for three minutes before use for cooking or drinking. Use only boiled water to prepare food. More about the water main break and what residents are advised to do can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

maserati
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
abortion rights
Abortion rights advocates take steps to expand access after midterms
Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see...
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see...
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent