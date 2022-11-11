After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis.

The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial.

Domian was 62 years old when he died.

“The day I had to walk in and tell my mom she had lost one of her sons was a very terrible day,” said David Domian, Dan’s twin brother.

It happened nearly five years ago on Dec. 9th, 2017, a little before 4 p.m. Court documents say a driver in a Maserati was speeding and crashed into Dan’s truck. The damage was so severe the truck was left unrecognizable and mangled.

“Many broken bones, a broken neck, his skull had cracked open,” said his wife, Pam Domian.

Dan didn’t survive the crash.

“He’s gone. We are suffering, we will spend the rest of our lives suffering,” said Dave.

But what’s made the suffering worse, Dan’s family says, is the wait for justice.

“It’s five years of hell,” said Pam.

The driver of the Maserati, Mahdi Gayar, was 17 years old at the time. The police report said he was taken to the hospital after the crash in stable condition.

According to court records, he had numerous traffic tickets before. But no one from the police department talked to him for nearly a year, according to Pam. It wasn’t until June of 2019 that Gayar was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“He hasn’t spent a second behind bars,” said Pam.

Bonded out on a GPS monitor and house arrest at first, his restrictions were eventually loosened, and he is now allowed to be monitored by a new smartphone app used by the courts.

“I don’t trust it. I just don’t trust him,” said Pam.

Even after the crash and shortly before he was charged in 2019, Gayar got ticketed for going 99 mph on I-64 in Town and Country. He pleaded guilty but never paid his fine.

There’s currently a warrant out for his arrest. And yet still in Dan’s case, there’s been continuance after continuance.

“He’s guilty as hell; there shouldn’t be anything to discuss,” said Dan.

Their frustration is leveled at the courts, the prosecutor’s office, and Gayar’s defense.

“I feel like these high-powered attorneys have taken advantage of the courts and their problems and have played tricks,” said Pam.

Gayar responded to an email News 4 sent him, saying to contact his lawyer.

His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, wasn’t available for comment but did tell News 4 they were working to resolve the case.

The most recent delay asked for by Rosenblum was due to a scheduling conflict he had on another case.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office said they would not offer fact-specific comment but did say there are “a variety of reasons that may cause delays that fall outside the control of the Circuit Attorney’s Office, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic.”

A spokesperson for the courts also said they could not comment on an open criminal case. But they said that in general, jurors have been available for trials since March of 2021.

“It’s not right. It’s not right for my husband to not have justice,” said Pam.

Dan’s family recently learned it would be more months before a trial.

“I understand he’s a young man and he has his whole life in front of him, but he certainly didn’t care about my husband that day or anybody else,” Pam said.

The family wants him held accountable, worried Gayar could be driving again.

“I want him to go to jail,” said Pam.

The case is now set for trial in March of next year and Dan’s family is hoping he doesn’t take a plea that would allow for a very light sentence.

