$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K store on North 14th Street.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Someone is holding a very lucky lottery ticket bought at convenience store and gas station in Murphysboro.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K store on North 14th Street.

The lucky player matched all five numbers, plus added the game’s Megaplier feature in the Tuesday, November 9 drawing.

The winning numbers are 5-13-29-38-59.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning drawing to claim their prize.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to write their name on the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Another winner is the store where the ticket was sold.

The Circle K store will receive a bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, November 11 at 10 p.m.

The jackpot, up for grabs, is an estimated $189 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each.

Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

abortion rights
Abortion rights advocates take steps to expand access after midterms
Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see...
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see...
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
Next year, St. Louis is transitioning from 28 wards to 14, cutting the board of aldermen in...
City alderwoman proposes bill to double aldermen pay next session
Next year, St. Louis is transitioning from 28 wards to 14, cutting the board of aldermen in...
City alderwoman proposes bill to double aldermen pay next session