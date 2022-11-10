St. Louis Proud: Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you say windmill in St. Louis, most people know which one you’re talking about. The Bevo Mill sits between Gravois and Morgan Ford Road in South City.

It was built in 1917 by August Busch Sr. and served as a stopping point between the brewery and his home at Grant’s Farm. It’s now called Das Bevo after it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory.

