St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday.

The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.

While the man was driving the woman, she demanded he stop at several banks to withdraw money. At one point, the woman demanded to drive and threatened to mace the man if he left the vehicle.

The man was eventually let out of the car at Semple and Ashland and the woman drove off in his vehicle. The victim was not injured.

