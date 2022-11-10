St. Clair County event to gather Christmas gifts for families in need

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- The 24th annual Gifts From the Heart event Thursday in St. Clair County will help area children get gifts for Christmas.

The event is from 5-8 p.m. at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds at 200 South Belt East in Belleville. Admission is a new unwrapped gift or $20 per person.

There will be food from 26 local restaurants, music and attendance prizes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.