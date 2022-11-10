South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body.

“Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”

After two years with his symbol of patriotism, Ervin was ready to give Old Glory a new home.

“I was just going to sell it to the next person on [Facebook Marketplace],” said Ervin. “I put it on about three weeks ago. It had a lot of interest in it…”

What was supposed to be a simple transaction took a dangerous turn when Ervin met up with a potential buyer outside his home Wednesday night just after 10 p.m.

“He wanted to come last night, it was Wednesday night, so I gave him the address and he came out then,” said Ervin. “Made the transaction, handed him the keys, and as soon as I handed him to the keys, his partner pulled out a gun and said ‘give the money back.’”

Ervin says the man pointed the gun toward his waist.

“I was kind of like, ‘Are you really jacking me over this car,’ and he said ‘are you really going to take a bullet over this car,’” said Ervin.

St. Louis Police describe the two suspects as two black men with slim builds and wearing dark clothing. One was wearing a surgical mask.

One of the two suspects drove off in a grey four-door sedan, while the other drove off with Ervin’s car.

“It’s always easy [in] hindsight, looking back, seeing things that weren’t right. And they were there, I ignored them. And I was taken by surprise,” said Ervin.

By Thursday morning, SLMPD retrieved the car near Jennings with the help of Ervin’s friend who spotted the car abandoned and called police.

“Got off of Goodfellow, I turned onto Lillian, and I immediately saw the back end of the car, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s Wayne’s car’,” said Mary Pea. “I just parked around the corner, which luckily was behind the bushes so nobody could see me, because my heart was just racing. I was scared to death. I was literally scared to death.”

Ervin says police are still investigating the incident, and no suspects have been caught.

“You have to be pretty silly to steal this car and not think that it’s going to get spotted by somebody,” said Ervin.

Looking back, Ervin wishes he would have spotted the red flags when trying to sell his car online.

“I just hope that this helps somebody not have to go through a situation like this,” he said. “Take a little more precautions looking into profiles. Look to see if you know them, and if you don’t, meet them in a safe lighted place. I thought in front of my house was safe to be honest with you.”

For now, he’s not taking any more risks.

“I think I’m going to take it off of marketplace and keep it. It’s been an experience,” he said. “I might get the red white and blue off of it though.”

A spokesperson for St. Louis police tells News 4 while it may be best to meet at a public area such as a police station for these types of transactions, there are no specific areas that have been designated “safe transaction zones.”

“We also cannot guarantee that it will be safe meeting unknown persons anywhere to purchase or sell products from/to individuals online. The risks can range from people pretending to be someone that they are not, to people pretending to be interested in purchasing something but instead having ulterior motives.”

