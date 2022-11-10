School bus hits teen riding bike in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A school bus hit a teenager riding their bike in north St. Louis Thursday, police said.

The child is around 13 years old. The incident happened near Broadway and Blase in the Baden neighborhood around 4 p.m.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis Fire Department said the child is in serious condition but stable. The scene of the crash cleared just after 4:30 p.m. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.