School bus hits teen riding bike in north St. Louis
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A school bus hit a teenager riding their bike in north St. Louis Thursday, police said.
The child is around 13 years old. The incident happened near Broadway and Blase in the Baden neighborhood around 4 p.m.
A spokesperson with the St. Louis Fire Department said the child is in serious condition but stable. The scene of the crash cleared just after 4:30 p.m. No other information was immediately released.
