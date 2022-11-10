Paul Goldschmidt wins Hank Aaron Award

(KMOV) -- Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the Hank Aaron Award for the National League in 2022, the MLB announced Wednesday. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge won the honor for the American League.

The Hank Aaron Award is given to the best offensive player in each league every season. The award was established in 1999, the 25-year anniversary of Aaron breaking the all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers and a fan vote determine who wins the award.

Goldschmidt unsurprisingly took the honors with a .317 batting average, 35 home runs, 115 RBI and a .982 OPS for the 2022 season. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado came in third for the award behind Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Just days ago, Goldschmidt won the Player’s Choice Award for the National League Outstanding Player. Goldschmidt is also a contender for the National League Most Valuable Player Award, which will be announced next week.

