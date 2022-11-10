New bill to nearly double aldermen salaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill will be introduced on November 11th, that would nearly double the salaries for aldermen serving the City of St. Louis. The requested increase to salaries is known as Board Bill Number 119.

It raises current salaries for all aldermen, except the president. The current salaries sit around $37,000, the increase would up it to $72,000 a year.

It would also add an increase to their expense allowance by $800 making it $5,000 per member. All of this would start when the number of wards gets reduced and aldermen get cut in half next year. The redistricting is set to happen next year after the aldermanic election. This means in April, 14 aldermen will represent larger areas, instead of the current 28.

Voters approved the ward reduction process back in 2012. This new bill, BBN119 was introduced by Alderman Carol Howard, of Bevo Mill.

