Kirkwood company sells anti-theft fogging systems that blind burglars with fog

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kirkwood-based Density USA will install its first anti-theft fogging devices next week. Scott Bader founded the company after hearing the frustrations of businesses hit by burglars.

“I got to thinking as well that there has to be a different way to stop people from stealing, vandalizing, looting, whatever is going on,” he said.

Density USA is the exclusive distributor in the U.S. of anti-theft fogging technology. Systems have been used in more than 40 countries around the world for the last decade.

The foggers use a mixture of water and glycol to produce a thick white fog that can fill a business in a matter of seconds.

“When a fogger goes off, what happens is the thieves or whoever is breaking in, they stop. First of all, they don’t know what is going on. Secondly, they can’t see their hand in front of their face. If you can’t see what you’re going to steal, it’s kind of a waste of your time,” said Bader.

A system costs right at $7,000 and has a five-year warranty. Company president, Mike Egel, said the fog is safe.

“There’s absolutely nothing to clean up, no residue. And perfectly safe for people and pets and inventory and electronics and all of your assets,” he said.

It takes about 45 minutes for the fog to dissipate.

