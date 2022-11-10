Humane Society rescues starving dogs from Farmington

The Humane Society of Missouri rescued malnourished dogs from a property in Farmington, Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Humane Society of Missouri rescued nine dogs from a property in Farmington, Missouri.

A resident called with a tip that was investigated and confirmed by the Humane Society. The dogs were drastically underweight when a task force went to the home, the Humane Society said in a statement.

The dogs rescued were seven German Shepherds and two Bloodhounds. The dogs are getting veterinary care for the time being.

